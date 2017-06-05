Glen Carbon's Madelyn Foster awarded Troy A. Kost Scholarship
Edwardsville Township Supervisor announced today that Edwardsville High School Senior Madelyn Foster of Glen Carbon has been awarded the Troy A. Kost Scholarship from the Township Officials of Illinois. Foster, a 2017 graduate of Edwardsville High School, will be attending the University of Illinois at Urbana- Champaign this fall and plans to double major in journalism and Spanish with a minor in political science.
