Glen Carbon Homecoming Parade attracts diverse participants, good crowd

The Glen Carbon Homecoming attracted visitors throughout Edwardsville/Glen Carbon and much beyond on Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17. The Smash Band kicked off the celebration with a high-energy rock and roll performance on Friday night. The Covered Bridge Run was a big attraction for the homecoming at 8 a.m. Saturday, then the Homecoming Parade started at 5 p.m. and proceeded from New Bethel United Methodist Church to Old Town.

