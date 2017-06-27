Giving Officers: Edwardsville Police ...

Giving Officers: Edwardsville Police Department members participate in Torch Run for Special Olym...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

Recently, some Edwardsville Police Department members participated in the annual Torch Run for Special Olympics with other Southern Illinois University Edwardsville officers. The annual interstate relay's purpose is to raise money and gain awareness for athletes who participate in Special Olympics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
St Louis Cardinals Gay Pride night 16 hr Fairies 5
white women black kids (May '13) 17 hr ghettohoe 9
unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b... (Dec '16) Sun Lmao 20
What bars to meet women 45 to 60 y/o Jun 24 Robert Durango 3
Looking to rent Jun 23 Robert Durango 8
State Park (Collinsville, IL) (Nov '10) Jun 22 State_park_lovd 111
Gemini Fitness in Troy? (Nov '16) Jun 22 Robert Durango 4
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,281 • Total comments across all topics: 282,064,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC