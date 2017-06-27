Giving Officers: Edwardsville Police Department members participate in Torch Run for Special Olym...
Recently, some Edwardsville Police Department members participated in the annual Torch Run for Special Olympics with other Southern Illinois University Edwardsville officers. The annual interstate relay's purpose is to raise money and gain awareness for athletes who participate in Special Olympics.
