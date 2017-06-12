Game time: Dads play free at Edison's...

Game time: Dads play free at Edison's on Father's Day

EDWARDSVILLE On Sunday, June 18th, Edison's will offer a "Dads Play Free" special in honor of Father's Day. All day long, dads may receive a complimentary pass valid for 3 hours of bowling, laser tag, and arcade play.

