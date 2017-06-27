Former Edwardsville Police officer se...

Former Edwardsville Police officer sentenced to 40 years in prison after string of area burglaries

A former Edwardsville Police officer has been sentenced to 40 years in prison following a string of burglaries in the Edwardsville area. Brian Barker was originally charged with one count of burglary and one count of official misconduct related to a December 2014 burglary at Reality Salon and Spa in Edwardsville.

