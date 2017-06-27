Former Edwardsville Police officer sentenced to 40 years in prison after string of area burglaries
A former Edwardsville Police officer has been sentenced to 40 years in prison following a string of burglaries in the Edwardsville area. Brian Barker was originally charged with one count of burglary and one count of official misconduct related to a December 2014 burglary at Reality Salon and Spa in Edwardsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St Louis Cardinals Gay Pride night
|Mon
|Fairies
|5
|white women black kids (May '13)
|Mon
|ghettohoe
|9
|unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b... (Dec '16)
|Jun 25
|Lmao
|20
|What bars to meet women 45 to 60 y/o
|Jun 24
|Robert Durango
|3
|Looking to rent
|Jun 23
|Robert Durango
|8
|State Park (Collinsville, IL) (Nov '10)
|Jun 22
|State_park_lovd
|111
|Gemini Fitness in Troy? (Nov '16)
|Jun 22
|Robert Durango
|4
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC