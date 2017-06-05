Female mannequin pilot Mabel still mi...

Female mannequin pilot Mabel still missing, Edwardsville Police seeks info

EDWARDSVILLE Mabel, the female-designed mannequin dressed in a flight suit and left in that cockpit of the A-7 Corsair Navy Aircraft at Edwardsville Township Park, remains missing Tuesday morning. Edwardsville Police Department is investigating video footage and seeking any information the public might have about Mabel, also part of the long-institution in the plane at what is commonly known as "Airplane Park."

