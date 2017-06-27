Expanding the meat market: Hansen's o...

Expanding the meat market: Hansen's opening new location in Edwardsville

9 hrs ago

Located at 1059 Century Drive in Edwardsville, adjacent to the Cup cupcake bakery and close to Wang Gang's Asian eatery, Hansen's Meat Company's newest location will cater to the growing Edwardsville and Glen Carbon markets. The new location will bring the current Alton meat cutter, Mike Berdeyen, as well as several of the packaged meats for which Hansen's Meat Company is known.

