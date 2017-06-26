Ex-Edwardsville police officer gets 40 years for burglaries
A former southern Illinois police officer has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a long string of burglaries. Former Edwardsville police officer Brian Barker was sentenced Monday.
