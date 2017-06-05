Enthusiastic young singers learn voca...

Enthusiastic young singers learn vocal skills at Edwardsville Choir Camp

The Edwardsville School District has maintained its support for students expressing their creativity through numerous programs, especially through the performing arts. This week, chorus teachers from Liberty and Lincoln Middle Schools, Edwardsville High School, and a plethora of student volunteers joined together to hold a district-wide choir camp to train and encourage young singers to strengthen and embrace their voices.

