Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Dep...

Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department kicks off summer with family activities

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: RiverBender.com

Edwardsville Parks and Recreation begins a busy summer with many family activities each week. An ice cream giveaway sponsored by Prairie Farms was a huge hit and more than 1,000 attended, Hayley Verheyen of the Edwardsville Parks and Rec Department, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CJD E-Cycling announces E-Waste Drive in Moro 4 hr pat 1
America first Sun AppleSeed 2
organized stalking? (Feb '15) Sun BullPup 26
Airplane Park Pilot Mannequin Jun 1 Concern Citizen 6... 1
Timothy Clark Murder 1980 (Aug '11) May 27 motherof2 33
marquitta davis (Jul '11) May 22 Knowing 5
traduction (Jan '15) May 22 Johnny Mac 3
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at June 06 at 10:02AM CDT

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,638 • Total comments across all topics: 281,564,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC