Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department kicks off summer with family activities
Edwardsville Parks and Recreation begins a busy summer with many family activities each week. An ice cream giveaway sponsored by Prairie Farms was a huge hit and more than 1,000 attended, Hayley Verheyen of the Edwardsville Parks and Rec Department, said.
