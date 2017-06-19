Edwardsville Municipal Band rolls into another season inspiring families with its music
The band performed this past Thursday in front of a large crowd and will also have a special performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Leclaire Park Bandstand. The summer band concerts are held at 8 p.m. each Thursday evening on the bandstand during the summer and are enjoyed by Edwardsville residents and visitors from all over the region.
