Edwardsville Municipal Band rolls into another season inspiring families with its music

The band performed this past Thursday in front of a large crowd and will also have a special performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Leclaire Park Bandstand. The summer band concerts are held at 8 p.m. each Thursday evening on the bandstand during the summer and are enjoyed by Edwardsville residents and visitors from all over the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.