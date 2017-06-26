Edwardsville Glen Carbon Community Pool is open for business
The Edwardsville Glen Carbon Community Swimming Pool on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is open as of Monday, June 26. Hayley Verheyen, of the CPRP, Edwardsville Park and Recreation Department, said the city is excited to have the facility open. "We have quite a few people out here today," she said Monday afternoon at the pool site.
