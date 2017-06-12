Edwardsville Citizen's Police Academy...

Edwardsville Citizen's Police Academy graduates another class

The majority of the Edwardsville Citizen's Police Academy participants said they enjoyed the academy so much they wanted to continue the process of the 10-week program and were sorry it came to an end Thursday night. Graduates received a diploma, a T-shirt and a class photograph in a brief ceremony Thursday evening at Edwardsville Police Department.

