Edison's to celebrate fifth anniversary with customer appreciation discounts, giveaways

EDWARDSVILLE Edison's Entertainment Complex is marking five years of delivering what they describe as "Genius Level Fun" to the communities of Metro East and St. Louis from June 15-18. To commemorate their fifth anniversary, Edison's will offer several "5s Are Wild" customer appreciation discounts and giveaways all weekend long from June 15-18.

