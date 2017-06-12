Edison's fifth anniversary celebratio...

Edison's fifth anniversary celebration this weekend

EDWARDSVILLE From June 15th-18th, Edison's Entertainment Complex will celebrate five years of delivering what they call "Genius Level Fun" to the communities of St. Louis and the Metro East. To commemorate their fifth anniversary, Edison's will offer several "5s Are Wild" customer appreciation discounts and giveaways all weekend long.

