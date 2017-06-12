ECF Community Sharing Program raises ...

ECF Community Sharing Program raises of $24,000 to help nonprofits

EDWARDSVILLE The Edwardsville Community Foundation just completed a new six-week Community Sharing Program designed to raise donations for three local nonprofits and the special projects they are working to complete. The three nonprofits are The Edwardsville Children's Museum, The Main Street Community Center, and The Watershed Nature Center.

