Crawl for a Cause donates nearly $6,000 to local nonprofits through Edwardsville Community Founda...
EDWARDSVILLE The Edwardsville Community Foundation was pleased to present three local nonprofits with donations this week, thanks to the Crawl for a Cause Fundraising Event. Main Street Community Center, Partners for Pets and Got Your Six, all received donations, totaling $5,800.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gemini Fitness in Troy? (Nov '16)
|28 min
|Robert Durango
|4
|Michelle
|40 min
|Robert Durango
|1
|Michelle Everett Baugh
|52 min
|Robert Durango
|4
|Looking to rent
|54 min
|Robert Durango
|6
|State Park (Collinsville, IL) (Nov '10)
|59 min
|Robert Durango
|110
|Diner shooting in Park Pace
|Wed
|Wondering
|1
|Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11)
|Jun 13
|Topic
|49
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC