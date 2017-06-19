Crawl for a Cause donates nearly $6,0...

EDWARDSVILLE The Edwardsville Community Foundation was pleased to present three local nonprofits with donations this week, thanks to the Crawl for a Cause Fundraising Event. Main Street Community Center, Partners for Pets and Got Your Six, all received donations, totaling $5,800.

