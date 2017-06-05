Construction project on East Linden S...

Construction project on East Linden Street begins Monday, closings will occur

16 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

A two-month construction project on East Linden Street begins at 6 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2017, in Edwardsville. South Kansas Street, Cherry Street, and the intersecting alleyways will be closed at Linden.

