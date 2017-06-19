City of Edwardsville now offering commemorative paver stones for purchase at Leon Corlew Park

The City of Edwardsville's Better Place to Play Campaign has announced that commemorative paver stones are now available for purchase to be displayed at the Leon Corlew Park and Splash Pad, located at 333 S. Main Street near downtown Edwardsville. The Leon Corlew Park opened in the summer of 2016 and its picnic area, playground, splash pad, and walking trail have made it a family favorite in the City of Edwardsville.

