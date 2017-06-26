Camp at SIUE teaches teens how engine...

Camp at SIUE teaches teens how engineering impacts society

Sixty high school students attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's Engineering Camp are learning how engineering impacts society. They're participating in a variety of interactive experiments, design projects and field trips.

