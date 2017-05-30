Bethalto's Nelson wins first round of 2017 InnovateHER contest
Metro East resident Lorie Nelson has captured first prize in the local InnovateHER Business Challenge and hopes to vie for a spot in the national competition this fall. InnovateHER is a business plan contest organized by the U.S. Small Business Administration .
