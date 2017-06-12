Annual Route 66 Car Show again raises...

Annual Route 66 Car Show again raises funds for Edwardsville Police Youth Academy

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: RiverBender.com

The Edwardsville Police Department once again held its annual Classic Car Show as part of the Route 66 Festival in Downtown Edwardsville on Saturday. The Edwardsville Police Academy benefited again from profit made from the car show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11) Tue Topic 49
Looking to rent Jun 12 Guest 1
who remembers? (Dec '08) Jun 11 Mexican Joseb Ham... 139
News Body of Missing SIUE Student Found (May '15) Jun 11 Concernd 44
Michelle Everett Baugh Jun 11 MYOB1 3
Perverts in Troy (Dec '13) Jun 10 Robert Durango 5
Rape Apes (Dec '13) Jun 10 Robert Durango 3
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,790 • Total comments across all topics: 281,761,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC