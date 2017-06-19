A place where you never have to say I...

A place where you never have to say I'm sorry: We Rock the Spectrum opens in Edwardsville

There was nothing but smiles on the faces of those who attended the grand opening of We Rock the Spectrum Saturday at 1015 Century Drive, Edwardsville. The new kids' gym is comprised of uniquely designed equipment for children with sensory processing disorders, but all children can benefit from their use, said the owners, Jennifer and Mike Range.

