Wood River Mayor wants to continue mu...

Wood River Mayor wants to continue municipal music, despite budget vote

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: RiverBender.com

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire has was elected mayor on April 4, 2017, and she has served on the city council for more than 16 years - the Wood River Municipal Band she would like to save, however, has been a part of the city for more than a century. Unfortunately for supporters of the city's municipal band, the newly-elected Wood River City Council voted against including them in this year's budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicole Miller Staunton paramedic 18 hr Danielle 3
Robert maintenance guy hotel selling meth in hotel Thu MaintenanceBoss 2
unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b... Wed Lmao 19
who remembers? (Dec '08) May 3 RoundUp 138
Has anyone seen Amy Mattingly around Troy, High... (Jul '15) May 3 Spanky 11
Cute May 2 JimenyCrickets 3
News Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ... Apr 30 Shocked 1
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,067 • Total comments across all topics: 280,979,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC