Walton Telken Foster secures settlement in workplace incident
EDWARDSVILLE The law firm of Walton Telken Foster, LLC announces it has secured a settlement in the amount of $350,000.00 in permanency for an Illinois man injured in a 2009 workplace incident in Coulterville, IL. This is an addition to the benefits already paid in the amount of $333,667.95 for time off work and for payment of medical bills which totaled over $800,000.00.
