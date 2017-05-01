Walton Telken Foster secures settleme...

Walton Telken Foster secures settlement in workplace incident

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

EDWARDSVILLE The law firm of Walton Telken Foster, LLC announces it has secured a settlement in the amount of $350,000.00 in permanency for an Illinois man injured in a 2009 workplace incident in Coulterville, IL. This is an addition to the benefits already paid in the amount of $333,667.95 for time off work and for payment of medical bills which totaled over $800,000.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cute 2 min Samuel Kampman 2
Has anyone seen Amy Mattingly around Troy, High... (Jul '15) 16 hr Clyde Barrow 9
News Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ... Sun Shocked 1
unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b... Sat Mousey 18
who remembers? (Dec '08) Apr 29 JustTheFacts 136
What was going on with all the cops Saturday ni... Apr 26 BenldSheriff 2
double murder in 74 or so (Dec '10) Apr 26 RRBum 31
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at May 02 at 8:58AM CDT

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,963 • Total comments across all topics: 280,717,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC