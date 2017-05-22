University Housing stocks local food ...

University Housing stocks local food pantry

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: RiverBender.com

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Housing residents collected 1,506 pounds of surplus food to benefit people in the Edwardsville, Glen Carbon and surrounding area, during the National Residence Hall Honorary Red Storm Chapter's second annual food drive for the Glen Ed Pantry. The food was collected in each of the housing communities during spring closing, April 26-May 8. It was donated to the Glen Ed Pantry, a United Way agency that serves more than 300 families per month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
traduction (Jan '15) 2 hr Johnny Mac 3
Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11) Sat Dave 46
Dope house shot up Sat Johnny Mac 2
Danny Guffey wanted criminal. (Sep '16) May 18 Wtfss 17
Nicole Miller Staunton paramedic May 17 FrankOPinion 5
ryan alamia (Jul '13) May 15 Big boy steve 2
Robert maintenance guy hotel selling meth in hotel May 13 Pissedoftaxpayer 3
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at May 22 at 9:28PM CDT

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,163 • Total comments across all topics: 281,208,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC