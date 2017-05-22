University Housing stocks local food pantry

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Housing residents collected 1,506 pounds of surplus food to benefit people in the Edwardsville, Glen Carbon and surrounding area, during the National Residence Hall Honorary Red Storm Chapter's second annual food drive for the Glen Ed Pantry. The food was collected in each of the housing communities during spring closing, April 26-May 8. It was donated to the Glen Ed Pantry, a United Way agency that serves more than 300 families per month.

