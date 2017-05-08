University Housing LED lighting project increases efficiency and effectiveness
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's University Housing is contributing to utility savings and achieving greater safety and security through an LED lighting project. University Housing Facilities Management was awarded a $21,000 grant through the Department of Commerce that was used to update the exterior lighting at Cougar Village Apartments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole Miller Staunton paramedic
|16 hr
|Straight up
|2
|who remembers? (Dec '08)
|May 3
|RoundUp
|138
|Has anyone seen Amy Mattingly around Troy, High... (Jul '15)
|May 3
|Spanky
|11
|Cute
|May 2
|JimenyCrickets
|3
|Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ...
|Apr 30
|Shocked
|1
|unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b...
|Apr 29
|Mousey
|18
|What was going on with all the cops Saturday ni...
|Apr 26
|BenldSheriff
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC