University Housing LED lighting project increases efficiency and effectiveness

Thursday May 4

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's University Housing is contributing to utility savings and achieving greater safety and security through an LED lighting project. University Housing Facilities Management was awarded a $21,000 grant through the Department of Commerce that was used to update the exterior lighting at Cougar Village Apartments.

