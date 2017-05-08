United Way's Power of the Purse raises nearly $19,000
United Way of Greater St. Louis Southwest Illinois Division's third annual Power of the Purse event raised $18,926 to help local people. The event, held on Thursday, April 27 at the Lewis and Clark Community College N.O. Nelson Campus, included both a silent and live auction featuring handbags, scarves, jewelry, and accessories.
