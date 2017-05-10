U.S. Navy A7E Corsair at Edwardsville Township Park to be lowered for repair work
Edwardsville Township residents are in for a surprise next week, but in the end, it will turn out to be a positive move for the community. The U.S. Navy A7E Corsair on display at the Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park will be lowered from the display pylon by Keller Construction at 7 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2017.
