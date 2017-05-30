TheBANK of Edwardsville awards Commun...

TheBANK of Edwardsville awards Community Scholarships to Four Metro East Area students

Thursday May 25

EDWARDSVILLE Four high school seniors from throughout the Metro East were recently selected to receive college scholarships through TheBANK of Edwardsville's Community Scholarship Program. Each will receive $2,000 per year for four years of education Kelly Bonk from Edwardsville High School, Emma Mattix-Wand from Marquette Catholic High School, Annie Maynard from Alton High School and Jill Ann Buettner from Belleville West High School, were chosen as the 2017 scholarship recipients.

