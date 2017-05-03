SIUE Spring Commencement spotlights 1,957 graduates
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook will oversee the 2017 Spring Commencement exercises on Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6 for 1,957 eligible graduates. The first of four exercises will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Vadalabene Center on campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who remembers? (Dec '08)
|Wed
|RoundUp
|138
|Has anyone seen Amy Mattingly around Troy, High... (Jul '15)
|Wed
|Spanky
|11
|Cute
|Tue
|JimenyCrickets
|3
|Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ...
|Apr 30
|Shocked
|1
|unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b...
|Apr 29
|Mousey
|18
|What was going on with all the cops Saturday ni...
|Apr 26
|BenldSheriff
|2
|double murder in 74 or so (Dec '10)
|Apr 26
|RRBum
|31
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC