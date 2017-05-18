SIUE Spring Commencement Class of 201...

SIUE Spring Commencement Class of 2017 Graduates List

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville completed 2017 Spring Commencement exercises for the 1,957 eligible graduates Friday and Saturday, May 5-6 in the Vadalabene Center on campus. SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook bestowed degrees upon Graduate School, and the Schools of Business and Nursing students Friday night.

