SIUE Spring Commencement Class of 2017 Graduates List
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville completed 2017 Spring Commencement exercises for the 1,957 eligible graduates Friday and Saturday, May 5-6 in the Vadalabene Center on campus. SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook bestowed degrees upon Graduate School, and the Schools of Business and Nursing students Friday night.
