SIUE spring commencement celebrates Class of 2017

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville celebrated its 2017 Spring Commencement exercises for 1,957 graduates Friday and Saturday in the Vadalabene Center on campus. All the ceremonies are available on siue.edu/tv.

