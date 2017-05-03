SIUE School of Nursing grads attain jobs at world-renowned Mayo Clinic
After walking across the commencement platform and accepting their degrees from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, three students from the School of Nursing will move on to fulfill their dreams, having already attained positions at the esteemed Mayo Clinic. Effingham native Madisson Haake, Courtney Levo, of Troy, and Bradley Marcum, of Salem, will be employed at the clinic headquarters located in Rochester, Minn.
