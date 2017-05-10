SIUE Red & Black Gala raises more than $146,000 for athletics
EDWARDSVILLE The generosity and support for SIUE Athletics at the second annual Red & Black Gala was on display as officials announced that revenue generated for the event was more than $146,000. "Our development staff lead by Deputy Athletic Director Jason Coomer amazied me with their results," said SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt .
