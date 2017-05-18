SIUE introduces dual credit educators...

SIUE introduces dual credit educators preparation program for high school teachers

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is partnering with the St. Clair and Madison County Regional Offices of Education to introduce a Dual Credit Educators Preparation Program . The goal is to grow the number of dual credit-qualified teachers in Illinois by providing resources to support their ability to take the requisite graduate-level coursework.

