SIUC running on fumes, borrows from SIUE, swallows medical school cash
In a special meeting, the Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees on Wednesday authorized a plan to allow the Carbondale campus to borrow from the Edwardsville campus until which time the state of Illinois approves a full annual state appropriation to the SIU System. [] As to the borrowing authorization, the board's affirmative vote on the resolution allows Carbondale to borrow up to $35 million in unrestricted funds from the Edwardsville campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capitol Fax Blog.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert maintenance guy hotel selling meth in hotel
|13 hr
|MaintenanceBoss
|2
|unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b...
|23 hr
|Lmao
|19
|Nicole Miller Staunton paramedic
|May 7
|Straight up
|2
|who remembers? (Dec '08)
|May 3
|RoundUp
|138
|Has anyone seen Amy Mattingly around Troy, High... (Jul '15)
|May 3
|Spanky
|11
|Cute
|May 2
|JimenyCrickets
|3
|Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ...
|Apr 30
|Shocked
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC