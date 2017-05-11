SIUC running on fumes, borrows from SIUE, swallows medical school cash

In a special meeting, the Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees on Wednesday authorized a plan to allow the Carbondale campus to borrow from the Edwardsville campus until which time the state of Illinois approves a full annual state appropriation to the SIU System. [] As to the borrowing authorization, the board's affirmative vote on the resolution allows Carbondale to borrow up to $35 million in unrestricted funds from the Edwardsville campus.

