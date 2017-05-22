Schwarz Street in Edwardsville Rusurf...

Schwarz Street in Edwardsville Rusurfacing Project begins Tuesday, May 23

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: RiverBender.com

The City of Edwardsville appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process, Zwijack said. Project updates can be found on the City of Edwardsville website: www.cityofedwardsville.com/construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11) Sat Dave 46
Dope house shot up Sat Johnny Mac 2
Danny Guffey wanted criminal. (Sep '16) May 18 Wtfss 17
Nicole Miller Staunton paramedic May 17 FrankOPinion 5
ryan alamia (Jul '13) May 15 Big boy steve 2
Robert maintenance guy hotel selling meth in hotel May 13 Pissedoftaxpayer 3
unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b... May 10 Lmao 19
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at May 22 at 11:23AM CDT

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,752 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC