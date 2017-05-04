SBDC seeking innovative products/services for InnovateHER Challenge
The Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is inviting competitors with viable products and services that impact and empower the lives of women and families to compete in the national InnovateHER Business Challenge . InnovateHER is the U.S. Small Business Administration's national business competition sponsored by the Sarah Blakely Foundation.
