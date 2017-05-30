Recycle your e-waste at L&C's N.O. Nelson Campus on June 3

GODFREY Lewis and Clark Community College's Office of Sustainability, CJD e-Cycling and the Riverbend Growth Association , are hosting a community eWaste drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, at L&C's N.O. Nelson Campus, 600 Troy Road, in Edwardsville. "This is the fifth year of Illinois' e-waste law that requires all electronic waste to be disposed of responsibly," said Director of Sustainability Nate Keener.

