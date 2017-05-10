R.P. Lumber's Jason Plummer receives ...

R.P. Lumber's Jason Plummer receives Young Retailers of the Year honor

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: RiverBender.com

EDWARDSVILLE Jason Plummer, vice president of R.P. Lumber, was recently named one of the hardware industry's 2017 Young Retailers of the Year award recipients by the North American Retail Hardware Association . The award, now in its 21st year, identifies and promotes the next generation of aspiring independent home improvement retailers, recognizing individual achievement by industry retailers age 35 and younger throughout the United States and Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicole Miller Staunton paramedic 15 hr Lets b Frank 4
Robert maintenance guy hotel selling meth in hotel Sat Pissedoftaxpayer 3
unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b... May 10 Lmao 19
who remembers? (Dec '08) May 3 RoundUp 138
Has anyone seen Amy Mattingly around Troy, High... (Jul '15) May 3 Spanky 11
Cute May 2 JimenyCrickets 3
News Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ... Apr 30 Shocked 1
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at May 14 at 8:26PM CDT

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,616 • Total comments across all topics: 281,028,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC