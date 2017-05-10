R.P. Lumber's Jason Plummer receives Young Retailers of the Year honor
EDWARDSVILLE Jason Plummer, vice president of R.P. Lumber, was recently named one of the hardware industry's 2017 Young Retailers of the Year award recipients by the North American Retail Hardware Association . The award, now in its 21st year, identifies and promotes the next generation of aspiring independent home improvement retailers, recognizing individual achievement by industry retailers age 35 and younger throughout the United States and Canada.
