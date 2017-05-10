Plans announced for 2017 Edwardsville...

Plans announced for 2017 Edwardsville Route 66 Festival

Planning for the 20th Anniversary Edwardsville Route 66 Festival is underway and companies throughout the region are signing on as event sponsors and vendors. The Edwardsville Route 66 Festival takes place on June 9 and June 10, 2017 at Edwardsville City Park.

