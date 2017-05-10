Moore faces long list of charges, $50...

Moore faces long list of charges, $500,000 bail after East Alton Police standoff

EDWARDSVILLE John P. Moore is facing a long list of charges and a $500,000 bail for a standoff in the 400 block of Wood River Avenue that ended peacefully on Monday morning, East Alton Police announced Tuesday. The Honorable Judge Tognarelli issued bail in the amount of $500,000.

