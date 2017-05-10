MCHS Program: History and Uses of Herbs
On Sunday, May 21, the Madison County Historical Society will welcome master gardeners Julie Hamilton and Ellen Nore of the Edwardsville Garden Club who will present a program on current and historical uses of herbs. The program will begin at 2 p.m. at the Madison County Archival Library at 801 North Main Street in Edwardsville and conclude with a tour of the Madison County Historical Museum's herb garden.
