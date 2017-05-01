Main Street Community Center announces May activities
Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who remembers? (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|RoundUp
|138
|Has anyone seen Amy Mattingly around Troy, High... (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|Spanky
|11
|Cute
|17 hr
|JimenyCrickets
|3
|Thursday morning raid in Wood River by Granite ...
|Apr 30
|Shocked
|1
|unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b...
|Apr 29
|Mousey
|18
|What was going on with all the cops Saturday ni...
|Apr 26
|BenldSheriff
|2
|double murder in 74 or so (Dec '10)
|Apr 26
|RRBum
|31
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC