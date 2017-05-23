Main Street Community Center announces June activities
Edwardsville, IL Main Street Community Center offers Door-to-Door Transportation for seniors and disabled adults. Local rides are provided to Edwardsville residents to Center activities, medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores, beauty shops/barber shops, shopping centers, government offices, volunteer and paid work locations and much more.
