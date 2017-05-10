Madison County Sheriff wishes young athlete best of luck at national championship

Sheriff John D. Lakin would like to recognize Edwardsville, Illinois resident Micah Miner for his outstanding achievements with the United States Tumbling and Trampoline Association. Micah is a 4th grade student at Woodland Elementary School in Edwardsville, Illinois and currently trains 3 days a week at Kris's Power Tumbling in Shelbyville, Illinois.

