Land of Goshen Market kicks off on St. Louis Street in Edwardsville with high hopes

The Land of Goshen Market opens for the first time this season at 8 a.m. Saturday and the expectations, as always, are big. The market on St. Louis Street in Edwardsville near the Madison County Courthouse runs through Oct. 21 and Tara Pohlman, one of the organizers, and said she believes each weekend will have an abundance of vendors and farmer's market style goods.

