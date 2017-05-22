Land of Goshen Community Market brings shoppers to Edwardsville for vegetables, crafts, much more

The Land of Goshen Community Market is a big part of the Edwardsville downtown area from mid-May to end of October ever year. The market, located on St. Louis Street in Edwardsville near the Madison County Courthouse, runs through Oct. 21 and Tara Pohlman, one of the organizers, and always has an abundance of vendors and farmer's market style goods.

