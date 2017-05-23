Kevin Gunterman joins Heneghan and As...

Kevin Gunterman joins Heneghan and Associates in Jerseyville office

On May 15, Kevin Gunterman of Jerseyville joined Heneghan and Associates as a full-time surveying technician in the firm's Jerseyville office. Kevin started with the firm in February 2016 as an intern and has worked part-time since then.

